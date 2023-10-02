Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Police seeking information regarding two missing young people in Derry

Police in Derry are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of two people in unrelated appeals.

Concerns are growing for Shane Agnew and Kirsty Temple.

Shane Agnew is currently a Missing Person, described as aged 23, is 6ft 3, slim build short dark brown hair. His family, friends and Police are growing concerned for his welfare.

He was last seen wearing grey bottoms, white and black Adidas top with white hood possibly with navy waterproof coat and trousers.

Shane was last seen outside Foyleside Shopping centre on Saturday morning, the 30th Sept.

Police are also growing increasingly concerned for Missing Person Kirsty Temple.

Kirsty is described as 17 years old, wearing pink leggings, light blue high top Converse shoes, and a two tone North Face jacket. She was last seen on the city side.

The PSNI are asking that anyone who has seen Shane or Kirsty, or knows of their whereabouts, to contact them.

