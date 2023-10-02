Trial for murder of Ashling Murphy commencing this morning

A 32-year-old man is due to go on trial later accused of the murder of Ashling Murphy.

She died while she was out for a run along the Grand Canal in Tullamore on January 12th, 2022.

Jozef Puska, of Lynally Grove in Tullamore, Co Offaly, is accused of her murder.

Ashling Murphy was 23 years old and had been working as a primary school teacher and was a traditional Irish musician in the Tullamore area at the time of her death.

Jozef Puska, a Slovakian native, is accused of her murder and is due before the Central Criminal Court this morning, on what is the start of the new courts term.

The trial is listed for half 10 this morning, and could last for up to six weeks.