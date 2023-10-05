31/1 triple for Dylan Browne McMonagle in Thurles

Today in Thurles, Dylan Browne McMonagle had a 31/1 triple.
For trainer Joseph O’Brien, he won the 2:15 on 13/8 Je Zous and the 4:20 on evens, Deakin.
He then collaborated with trainer Paul Flynn to win the 4:50 onboard 5/1 Nostra Casa.
Today in Thurles, Dylan Browne McMonagle had a 31/1 triple.
For trainer Joseph O’Brien, he won the 2:15 on 13/8 Je Zous and the 4:20 on evens, Deakin.
He then collaborated with trainer Paul Flynn to win the 4:50 onboard 5/1 Nostra Casa.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland