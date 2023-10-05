Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Amelia’s Flight of Hope being launched today

Amelia’s Flight of Hope is being officially launched today.

The initiative has been set up by Geraldine Mullan who lost her two children, Tomas and Amelia and her husband John after the car they were travelling in entered Lough Foyle in August 2020.

Geradline’s daughter Amelia’s namesake, Amelia Earhart was the first woman to fly solo across the world making ‘Amelia’s Flight of Hope’ a fitting tribute to mark young Amelia’s birthday on October 8th.

Amelia’s Flight Of Hope aims to inspire and teach people anything is possible.

