Car seized in Buncrana after driver overtook unmarked Garda car

During Irish Road Safety Week, Gardai in Donegal are urging motorists to never take unnecessary risks on the roads.

It’s after the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit while out on patrol in an unmarked car in the early hours of yesterday morning were overtaken by a car in an area where roadworks were ongoing.

The car in question also broke a red light. The motorist was subsequently stopped and checks conducted.

The insurance check Gardai say resulted in another ‘red light’ and the car as a result was seized.

Gardai say the driver will face prosecution.

As part of Irish Road Safety Week, Gardaí are calling to playschools and creches to explain the basics of road safety.

