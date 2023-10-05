Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Donegal communities urged take lead from Mayo village to stamp out pesticides in water

Donegal communities are be encouraged to take the lead from a rural village in the West of Ireland which stamped out pesticides in water supply.

For years pesticide exceedances were an issue for Newport’s water supply in Co Mayo, but a targeted team approach has seen the supply removed from the EPA’s list of vulnerable water supplies.

Uisce Éireann is encouraging people in Donegal to follow in the footsteps of the community of Newport and consider the environment and alternatives to pesticides when gardening, farming and maintaining sports grounds.

As a result, drinking water the utility says, will be improved.

In Newport, the local community worked with representatives from the Local Authority Waters Programme, Mayo County Council, The Department of Agriculture Food and Marine, National Federation of Group Water Schemes and Animal and Plant Health Association.

Uisce Éireann and the NPDWAG are asking the farming community, greenkeepers, grounds keepers, and also domestic users of pesticides, to consider in each case whether they need to use pesticides at all.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

3.Let it Bee project
News, Top Stories

Donegal communities urged take lead from Mayo village to stamp out pesticides in water

5 October 2023
Thomas October 23
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Important victims of sexual offences feel supported and protected’ – Deputy Pringle

5 October 2023
Geraldine Mullan launches Amelia's flight of HOPE. Photo credit Nicola Kelly
News, Top Stories

Amelia’s Flight of Hope being launched today

5 October 2023
Ten-T Masp
News, Top Stories

Councillors updated on progress with TEN-T road plans

5 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

3.Let it Bee project
News, Top Stories

Donegal communities urged take lead from Mayo village to stamp out pesticides in water

5 October 2023
Thomas October 23
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Important victims of sexual offences feel supported and protected’ – Deputy Pringle

5 October 2023
Geraldine Mullan launches Amelia's flight of HOPE. Photo credit Nicola Kelly
News, Top Stories

Amelia’s Flight of Hope being launched today

5 October 2023
Ten-T Masp
News, Top Stories

Councillors updated on progress with TEN-T road plans

5 October 2023
shannon
Playback, Audio, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 20ú Meán Fómhair le Buaiteoir Fleadh Ceoil Shannon Forde McKinley beo ar an aer…

4 October 2023
IMG-0896
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at scene of crash outside Letterkenny

4 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube