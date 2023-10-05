Donegal project awarded €50,000 in Shared Island scheme

A Donegal project has been awarded €50,000 under the Creative Communities on a Shared Island funding scheme.

It’s one of nine in a national total of €850,000 as part of the Shared Island dimension to the Creative Ireland Programme 2023-2027.

The Shared Histories project is supported by Regional Cultural Centre in Donegal, the Nerve Centre in Derry and Photo Museum Ireland and aims to engage both sides of the border through photo archives.

The photos are to be used to develop a public art programme of events and exhibitions.