Ours to Protect

Donegal project awarded €50,000 in Shared Island scheme

A Donegal project has been awarded €50,000 under the Creative Communities on a Shared Island funding scheme.

It’s one of nine in a national total of €850,000 as part of the Shared Island dimension to the Creative Ireland Programme 2023-2027.

The Shared Histories project is supported by Regional Cultural Centre in Donegal, the Nerve Centre in Derry and Photo Museum Ireland and aims to engage both sides of the border through photo archives.

The photos are to be used to develop a public art programme of events and exhibitions.

Top Stories

Michaela McArevey
News, Top Stories

Three to be prosecuted over singing of offensive song about murder of Michaela McAreavey

5 October 2023
Majella McFadden
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai issue investigation update ahead of the first anniversary of the Creeslough tragedy

5 October 2023
Football 1
News

Donegal Local Sports Partnership receives Dormant Accounts Funding

5 October 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 October 2023
