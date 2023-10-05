Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

€50 million to futureproof Killybegs

Killybegs is to benefit from a total €50 million investment to futureproof the region’s fish processing sector as well as maintaining and increasing jobs.

Several companies are currently undergoing substantial developments which will modernise seafood processing facilities and add cutting-edge energy efficiency initiatives, according to Bord Iascaigh Mhara.

Gallagher Bros. Ltd. And Killybegs Seafoods are both making sustainable investments with support from the the Brexit Process Capital Support Scheme.

They have been allocated a shared total of €12.1 million and spending a total of €31 million.

The major investment hopes to attract more fishing vessels to land and discharge catch that might otherwise go to the UK, mainland Europe, Norway, Iceland and the Faroe Islands.

