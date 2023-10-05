Gardai issue investigation update ahead of the first anniversary of the Creeslough tragedy

Ahead of the first anniversary of the Creeslough explosion on Saturday, gardai have issued an update saying the victims, their families, friends and the Creeslough community are in their thoughts, at this time.

Gardai say they continue to work from an incident room in Milford, with support from a number of Garda sectors.

The investigation is being assisted by a number of external agencies, including the Health and Safety Authority.

Up to now, over 1,350 lines of enquiry have been actioned, over 900 statements have been taken and a Family Liaison Team remains in place, with a dedicated Liaison Officer appointed to each deceased person’s family.

Meanwhile, on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Creeslough’s Community Links Officer Majella McFadden said people are reliving what happened, and a commemorative event at the site of the tragedy on Saturday afternoon will be very much geared towards the families and the local community……..

Garda release in full –