Gardai issue investigation update ahead of the first anniversary of the Creeslough tragedy

Meanwhile, on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Creeslough’s Community Links Officer Majella McFadden said people are reliving what happened, and a commemorative event at the site of the tragedy on Saturday afternoon will be very much geared towards the families and the local community……..
Garda release in full –
|Update – Explosion, Creeslough County Donegal, Friday, 7th October, 2022
|As the first anniversary of the fatal explosion at a building complex in Creeslough, County Donegal approaches on the 7th October, 2023 the victims, their families, friends and the Creeslough community are in our thoughts, at this time.
An Garda Síochána continues to work diligently and as expeditiously as possible, in the circumstances, to ensure that all the circumstances of this fatal explosion are professionally investigated.
The investigation into this incident is co-ordinated from Milford Garda station where an Incident Room is established under the direction of a Garda Senior Investigating Officer.
The investigation continues to be supported by other Garda sections; the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI), Garda Síochána Analysis Service (GSAS) and Garda Technical Bureau.
An Garda Síochána continues to be assisted in this investigation by the Health and Safety Authority, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities and DNV – Det Norske Veritas.
This is an extensive investigation. To date:-
• In excess of 1350 lines of enquiry have been actioned
A Family Liaison Team with a dedicated Family Liaison Officer appointed to each deceased person’s family is in place and continues to support the bereaved families.
