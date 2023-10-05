HIQA to carry out investigations in spinal surgery controversy

HIQA’s has been charged with carrying out a review into the use of unlicensed springs in three spinal surgeries in Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

It will also review controls, oversight processes and governance on the use of surgical implants across Children’s Health Ireland.

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly says the review will be in addition to the independent review ordered by the government in the wake of the controversy.

Welcoming the move, Sinn Fein Health Spokesman David Cullinane says engagement with the families by HIQA is crucial during its review: