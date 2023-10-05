Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

HIQA to carry out investigations in spinal surgery controversy

HIQA’s has been charged with carrying out a review into the use of unlicensed springs in three spinal surgeries in Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

It will also review controls, oversight processes and governance on the use of surgical implants across Children’s Health Ireland.

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly says the review will be in addition to the independent review ordered by the government in the wake of the controversy.

Welcoming the move, Sinn Fein Health Spokesman David Cullinane says engagement with the families by HIQA is crucial during its review:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Killybegs
News, Top Stories

€50 million to futureproof Killybegs

5 October 2023
hiqa
News, Audio, Top Stories

HIQA to carry out investigations in spinal surgery controversy

5 October 2023
SB Photo MP
News, Top Stories

Searches enter week six for missing Burnfoot teen

5 October 2023
3.Let it Bee project
News, Top Stories

Donegal communities urged take lead from Mayo village to stamp out pesticides in water

5 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Killybegs
News, Top Stories

€50 million to futureproof Killybegs

5 October 2023
hiqa
News, Audio, Top Stories

HIQA to carry out investigations in spinal surgery controversy

5 October 2023
SB Photo MP
News, Top Stories

Searches enter week six for missing Burnfoot teen

5 October 2023
3.Let it Bee project
News, Top Stories

Donegal communities urged take lead from Mayo village to stamp out pesticides in water

5 October 2023
Thomas October 23
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Important victims of sexual offences feel supported and protected’ – Deputy Pringle

5 October 2023
Geraldine Mullan launches Amelia's flight of HOPE. Photo credit Nicola Kelly
News, Top Stories

Amelia’s Flight of Hope being launched today

5 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube