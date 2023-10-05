Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

“I want to bring Irish boxing back up to the level that it deserves to be” – Jason Quigley

Donegal will host its first professional boxing show in 13 years, “Rumble in the Hills,” to take place at the Aura Centre in Letterkenny next month.

Former Irish amateur star Joe Ward will headline the latest Elite Sheer promotion on Saturday, November 18, in what will be his first bout in Ireland as a pro.

The light heavyweight will go up against Prince Oko Nartey over eight rounds.

Rising Belfast ace James McGivern will feature in the co-headline bout and will challenge for the Celtic lightweight title.

Liam and Paddy Walsh, Scotland’s Tyler Jolly, and Donegal’s London-based super middleweight Danny Boyle are also listed for the show.

Promoting the event, Donegal boxer Jason Quigley said on the nine to noon show, “I want to bring Irish boxing back up to the level that it deserves to be”…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

School
News

Donegal schools to benefit from funding to strengthen Irish language in schools

5 October 2023
Michaela McArevey
News, Top Stories

Three to be prosecuted over singing of offensive song about murder of Michaela McAreavey

5 October 2023
Majella McFadden
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai issue investigation update ahead of the first anniversary of the Creeslough tragedy

5 October 2023
Football 1
News

Donegal Local Sports Partnership receives Dormant Accounts Funding

5 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

School
News

Donegal schools to benefit from funding to strengthen Irish language in schools

5 October 2023
Michaela McArevey
News, Top Stories

Three to be prosecuted over singing of offensive song about murder of Michaela McAreavey

5 October 2023
Majella McFadden
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai issue investigation update ahead of the first anniversary of the Creeslough tragedy

5 October 2023
Football 1
News

Donegal Local Sports Partnership receives Dormant Accounts Funding

5 October 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 October 2023
shared island
News, Top Stories

Donegal project awarded €50,000 in Shared Island scheme

5 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube