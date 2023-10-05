“I want to bring Irish boxing back up to the level that it deserves to be” – Jason Quigley

Donegal will host its first professional boxing show in 13 years, “Rumble in the Hills,” to take place at the Aura Centre in Letterkenny next month.

Former Irish amateur star Joe Ward will headline the latest Elite Sheer promotion on Saturday, November 18, in what will be his first bout in Ireland as a pro.

The light heavyweight will go up against Prince Oko Nartey over eight rounds.

Rising Belfast ace James McGivern will feature in the co-headline bout and will challenge for the Celtic lightweight title.

Liam and Paddy Walsh, Scotland’s Tyler Jolly, and Donegal’s London-based super middleweight Danny Boyle are also listed for the show.

Promoting the event, Donegal boxer Jason Quigley said on the nine to noon show, “I want to bring Irish boxing back up to the level that it deserves to be”…