Murder trial of Danielle McLaughlin to be complete next summer

There is hope that the trial for the rape and murder of a Buncrana woman in India may see completion in July next year.

Vikat Bhagat has been charged with the murder of Danielle McLaughlin in Goa, India on March 13th 2017.

He has been in custody since then.

There has been numerous delays in the trial, but it seems a corner has been turned following a failed bail application.

The High Court outlined Bhagat’s conduct since his detainment, including the assaults of other inmates and jail staff and called for the trial to expedited and completed within one year.

Danielle’s mother, Andrea Brannigan says its been a long wait for justice: