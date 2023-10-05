OPW should implement some flood prevention measures immediately in East Donegal – Doherty

The Cathaoirleach of Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District says the OPW needs to do more in the short term to prevent flooding, particularly in the vicinity of Raphoe and Castlefinn.

Cllr Liam Doherty raised the issue at a plenary meeting of the full council, saying that in the wake of flooding in July, some areas of East Donegal were left with roads in disrepair and in dangerous conditions.

Officials told him that in the aftermath of the July floods, the Roads Service liaised with the various funders in order to instigate repairs in locations that were damaged. Many of these areas have been addressed, with more to be done.

Cllr Doherty says that’s to be welcomed, but while communities are awaiting major flood relief schemes, preventative measures should be taken in the short term……