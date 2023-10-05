Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Pilot ‘My Child My Vision’ programme hailed a sucess

The first group of parents who undertook the ‘My Child My Vision’ programme celebrated a graduation event this week, the project aims to give parents the tools to support their children transition from primary to secondary level.

Errigal College in Letterkenny, Deele College in Raphoe, Finn Valley College and Scoil Mhuire Primary School in Stranorlar and Scoile Bhríde Primary School in Convoy and were the participating schools in the project, the fifth pilot nationally and the first in Donegal.

Home School Community Liaison Coordinator for FVC Ashlean McGeehan said for many parents, it can be daunting:

