Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After a look at the front pages, we hear from the IFA following the publication of the final map detailing the areas that will be subject to the Nitrates derogation reductions. Later Jason Quigley is in studio to talk about pro boxing returning to Donegal next month:

Our second hour is dedicated to remembering the Creeslough Tragedy one year on, this includes live music from Matt McGranaghan:

In this hour Keeley answers your relationship questions,  Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn discusses the lack of regulation of quarries and the over regulation of the fishing industry and we discuss concerns over the future of the historic bridge in Doochary:

Top Stories

Michaela McArevey
News, Top Stories

Three to be prosecuted over singing of offensive song about murder of Michaela McAreavey

5 October 2023
Majella McFadden
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai issue investigation update ahead of the first anniversary of the Creeslough tragedy

5 October 2023
Football 1
News

Donegal Local Sports Partnership receives Dormant Accounts Funding

5 October 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 October 2023
