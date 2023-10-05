Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



After a look at the front pages, we hear from the IFA following the publication of the final map detailing the areas that will be subject to the Nitrates derogation reductions. Later Jason Quigley is in studio to talk about pro boxing returning to Donegal next month:

Our second hour is dedicated to remembering the Creeslough Tragedy one year on, this includes live music from Matt McGranaghan:

In this hour Keeley answers your relationship questions, Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn discusses the lack of regulation of quarries and the over regulation of the fishing industry and we discuss concerns over the future of the historic bridge in Doochary: