Derry City face into Friday’s trip to Drogheda known they must win to stay on track for a possible Premier Division title.

A win on the road would see the Candystrips close the gap to leaders Shamrock Rovers with three games to go.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins is expecting another difficult night but feels they are in good shape after last weeks 6 nil win over UCD.

The Derry Manager knows they need to win on Friday to keep the season going: