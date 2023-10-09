Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Blood donation clinics in Donegal today until Thursday

Donegal towns will have the opportunity to donate blood this week.

Blood donation clinics will be set up in Killybegs, Donegal Town and Letterkenny from today until Thursday.

Dublin Donor Services Manager Aisling O’Brien has more:

 

See below for more information on Donegal blood donation clinic times…..

09/10/2023 -Killybegs, Co. Donegal, Tara

Where: Hotel Killybegs 06:30pm – 09:40pm

Tue 10/10/2023 – Donegal Town, Co. Donegal, Abbey

Where: Hotel Diamond, Glebe 03:00pm – 05:10pm, 07:00pm – 09:40pm

Wed 11/10/2023 – Donegal Town, Co. Donegal, Abbey

Where: Hotel Diamond, Glebe 03:00pm – 05:10pm, 07:00pm – 09:40pm

Thu 12/10/2023 – Donegal Town, Co. Donegal, Abbey

Where: Hotel Diamond, Glebe 02:30pm – 06:40pm

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

roadworks
News, Top Stories

Road resurfacing works at Meenacharvy today and tomorrow

9 October 2023
blood test
News, Audio, Top Stories

Blood donation clinics in Donegal today until Thursday

9 October 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Motorcyclist dies in Glenties collision

8 October 2023
CMK 06022019 Irish Water works, Mccurtain street cork, Cork City. Picture Clare Keogh
News, Top Stories

Water outage alert for Letterkenny

8 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

roadworks
News, Top Stories

Road resurfacing works at Meenacharvy today and tomorrow

9 October 2023
blood test
News, Audio, Top Stories

Blood donation clinics in Donegal today until Thursday

9 October 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Motorcyclist dies in Glenties collision

8 October 2023
CMK 06022019 Irish Water works, Mccurtain street cork, Cork City. Picture Clare Keogh
News, Top Stories

Water outage alert for Letterkenny

8 October 2023
Cathairlaoith Colr. Liam Blaney with some of the attendees at the launch of the PEACE Plus project at Donegal Council Council. (NW Newspix)
News, Top Stories

Final stage of Peaceplus Action Plan will be held in Letterkenny this week

8 October 2023
Irish Coastguard
News, Top Stories

Man rescued by coastguard from Lough Salt this afternoon

8 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube