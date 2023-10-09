Blood donation clinics in Donegal today until Thursday

Donegal towns will have the opportunity to donate blood this week.
Blood donation clinics will be set up in Killybegs, Donegal Town and Letterkenny from today until Thursday.
Dublin Donor Services Manager Aisling O’Brien has more:
See below for more information on Donegal blood donation clinic times…..
09/10/2023 -Killybegs, Co. Donegal, Tara
Where: Hotel Killybegs 06:30pm – 09:40pm
Tue 10/10/2023 – Donegal Town, Co. Donegal, Abbey
Where: Hotel Diamond, Glebe 03:00pm – 05:10pm, 07:00pm – 09:40pm
Wed 11/10/2023 – Donegal Town, Co. Donegal, Abbey
Where: Hotel Diamond, Glebe 03:00pm – 05:10pm, 07:00pm – 09:40pm
Thu 12/10/2023 – Donegal Town, Co. Donegal, Abbey
Where: Hotel Diamond, Glebe 02:30pm – 06:40pm