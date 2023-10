The number of Gardaí policing the roads has fallen by 36% in fourteen years.

Back in 2009, there were 1046, while this year there are 676.

Four people died in separate road accidents over the weekend, bringing to 143 the number of fatalities on Irish roads so far this year.

Aontú leader Peadar Toibin, who was provided the figures via a parliamentary question, says the Government needs to invest heavily in roads policing: