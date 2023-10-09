Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Gweedore GC win Donegal Senior Scratch Matchplay title

The victorious Gweedore team and their supporters at Murvagh Golf Club. Photo: Donegal Golf Committee facebook

Gweedore won the Donegal Senior Scratch Matchplay for the second year in a row defeating the hosts Donegal Golf Club. The team was: Padraig Doherty, Cathal Gallagher, Hugh Gallagher, Cian Ferry , Michael Dwyer and Sean Sweeney.

Cloughaneely won the Minor League final against Letterkenny.

Strabane Golf Club defeated their Portadown counterparts at Murvagh to win the Ulster Cup Final.

Meanwhile, County Sligo golfer Ruairí O’Connor and Lahinch’s Aideen Walsh were crowned Irish Mid-Amateur champions at Portsalon Golf Club on Sunday afternoon.

