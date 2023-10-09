Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Killybegs coastguard brings stricken pleasure craft to shore

A pleasure craft that lost engine power off the Donegal coast yesterday afternoon was brough to safety by Killybegs Coast Guard.

The team was tasked at 3pm by Malin Head Coast Guard.

The coastguard took the vessel under tow and brought it to the small craft harbour, where the awaiting shore team tied the vessel alongside the marina.

They say if anyone sees somebody they believe may be in trouble on the water or along the coast, they should dial 112 or use VHF radio CH 16 and ask for the Coast Guard.

