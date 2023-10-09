Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



We have a look through the front pages before being joined by Dr Padraig McGuinness. He is among 78 Donegal GPs that have threatened to take to the streets unless action is taken to ease delays at the LUD emergency department. Portsalon Golf Club is looking for the return of its defib and we have info on the new Decision Support Service:

A listener recounts her experience of 36 hours in the ED and we discuss the worsening situation in Israel and Palestine:

Brendan Devenney discusses the weekend’s GAA action, Marie from Mental Health Ireland is on the show, we discuss Coming Out Day this Wednesday and Cllr Gerry McMonagle has his say on the situation the Letterkenny’s ED: