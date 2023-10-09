Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show:

We have a look through the front pages before being joined by Dr Padraig McGuinness. He is among 78 Donegal GPs that have threatened to take to the streets unless action is taken to ease delays at the LUD emergency department. Portsalon Golf Club is looking for the return of its defib and we have info on the new Decision Support Service:

A listener recounts her experience of 36 hours in the ED and we discuss the worsening situation in Israel and Palestine:

Brendan Devenney discusses the weekend’s GAA action, Marie from Mental Health Ireland is on the show, we discuss Coming Out Day this Wednesday and Cllr Gerry McMonagle has his say on the situation the Letterkenny’s ED:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 October 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann working to fix burst water mains in Dungloe and Ballybofey

9 October 2023
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Audio, Top Stories

41 admitted patients awaiting beds at LUH as Regional Health Forum member backs GP intervention

9 October 2023
tent2
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC being asked to prioritise Bonagee Link with TII as Ten-T projects progress

9 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 October 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann working to fix burst water mains in Dungloe and Ballybofey

9 October 2023
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Audio, Top Stories

41 admitted patients awaiting beds at LUH as Regional Health Forum member backs GP intervention

9 October 2023
tent2
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC being asked to prioritise Bonagee Link with TII as Ten-T projects progress

9 October 2023
Letterkenny General Emergency Department
Top Stories, Audio, News

Update – 78 Donegal GPs write to Health Minister outlining concerns over LUH’s Emergency Department

9 October 2023
killybegs
News, Top Stories

Killybegs coastguard brings stricken pleasure craft to shore

9 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube