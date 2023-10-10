Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, the former Assistant Manager at Letterkenny University Hospital Paddy Rooney responds to a letter from 78 Donegal GPs calling for action to deal with the crisis in ED. We later hear from Ballymacool residence who have been told they are being evicted from their homes:

In this hour we have ‘Community Garda Information, we have some advice as part of fire safety week and Killybegs residents are being asked to report any foul smells:

Sinead owns an Air B and B property and had a nasty experience when guests arrived with 3 dogs, we have details from a Mirror newspaper investigation into teen vaping, John Lowe discusses this afternoons budget and we discuss traffic gridlock in Letterkenny:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Burnfoot to Muff road closed

10 October 2023
mentalhealth
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Milford Municipal District pay respects on World Mental Health Day

10 October 2023
money cash budget euro
News, Audio, Top Stories

Budget 2024 – Live updates

10 October 2023
Aerial-view-Buncrana-town
News, Top Stories

€31million works to water progress in Buncrana

10 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Burnfoot to Muff road closed

10 October 2023
mentalhealth
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Milford Municipal District pay respects on World Mental Health Day

10 October 2023
money cash budget euro
News, Audio, Top Stories

Budget 2024 – Live updates

10 October 2023
Aerial-view-Buncrana-town
News, Top Stories

€31million works to water progress in Buncrana

10 October 2023
luh new 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former Assistant Manager at LUH says management would welcome ED review sought by GPs

10 October 2023
leinster house
News, Top Stories

Garda presence outside Leinster House ahead of Budget 2024 reveal

10 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube