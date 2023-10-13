Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Mary T Sweeney, Richard Logue and Mary Coyle – topics include the crisis in the Middle East, Budget 24 and the LUH Emergency Department:

We feature listeners comments and then we hear from Radio Bingo player Isobel who just collected the jackpot worth over 21k! Later Senator Sharon Keogan calls for all fathers to be included on their children’s birth certs, their news on a fun run/walk for a cancer charity and your invited to apply for a course on activism:

This weeks ‘That’s Entertainment’ features Michael Leddy and Maria Rushe:

