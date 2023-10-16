Aras Ui Dhomhnaill nursing home passes restrictive practices inspection

A HIQA assessment of the use of restrictive practices at Aras Ui Dhomhnaill Nursing Home in Milford has found the facility to be compliant with national standards.

The report, which follows an unannounced inspection in July, notes that residents enjoyed a good quality of life where the culture, ethos and delivery of care were focused on reducing or eliminating the use of restrictive practices.

The full report can be accessed HERE

Extract from the report –

Overall, the inspector observed that the residents were enjoying a good quality

of life where they were supported to be active participants in the running of the

centre.

The centre had completed the self-assessment questionnaire for the restrictive

practice thematic programme and had developed a targeted quality

improvement plan to manage and reduce restrictive practices in line with the

national policy on restraint. The centre’s policy promoted a commitment to

reducing restrictive practices, and there was a reduction in the use of restraints

in this centre since the first quarter of 2023.

The provider of the designated centre is Sheephaven Investments Limited. The

representative of the provider, the person in charge, and the assistant director

of nursing facilitated this inspection. There were clear lines of authority and

accountability in the centre. Deputising arrangements were clear, and in the

absence of the person in charge, the assistant director of nursing deputised for

the role of person in charge.

All accidents and incidents occurring in the centre were logged, and learning

following the accidents and incidents was developed in the centre. For

example, following a recent incident, the provider had reviewed its admission

policy and pre-admission forms to ensure that it only admits residents for

whom it can provide the appropriate care and support in line with the centre’s

statement of purpose.

The provider had developed management systems to ensure that restrictive

practices and residents’ responsive behaviours were effectively monitored. A

range of quality improvement initiatives, such as audits on the use of restrictive

practises, care planning audits, and regular resident meetings, were in place to

ensure positive outcomes for residents.

Residents were involved in the organisation of the centre. Residents’ meetings

were held, and their suggestions and feedback were acted on and considered.

A clear record of the meeting minutes was kept in the centre. In addition, some

residents who spoke with the inspector said that they were involved in the

decision-making process for the outdoor activities.

Regular governance meetings, staff meetings, and quality improvement circle

meetings were held in the centre to reinforce staff knowledge about managing

responsive behaviours and the use of restraints and to improve the lives of the

residents living in this centre.

The provider had arranged to facilitate external training for staff in relation to

restrictive practices in addition to their mandatory training. Furthermore, the

staff who spoke with the inspectors were knowledgeable about the evidence

based best practice on the use of restraints, and they informed the inspector

that the restrictive measures that are currently in place, even though clinically

justified, would be reviewed regularly with a view to eliminating its usage.