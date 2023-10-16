Cyclists seeking improved signage on roads they regularly use

Donegal County Council is being asked to erect more warning signage on roads that are widely used by cyclists in the Letterkenny Milford area.

The issue was raised at a recent Municipal District meeting by Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh.

Officials told members that signage is erected along designated cycle routes across the district, and as more Active travel routes and cycle paths are developed, additional cycle signage will be erected.

Cllr Kavanagh says as well as more signs, cyclists are asking that existing signage be augmented to remind drivers of the importance of indicating……..