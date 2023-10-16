Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Cyclists seeking improved signage on roads they regularly use

Donegal County Council is being asked to erect more warning signage on roads that are widely used by cyclists in the Letterkenny Milford area.

The issue was raised at a recent Municipal District meeting by Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh.

Officials told members that signage is erected along designated cycle routes across the district, and as more Active travel routes and cycle paths are developed, additional cycle signage will be erected.

Cllr Kavanagh says as well as more signs, cyclists are asking that existing signage be augmented to remind drivers of the importance of indicating……..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

tusla22
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tusla seeking more foster parents to meet increased need

16 October 2023
hse logo
News, Top Stories

Special Needs Parents Network invited to meeting to discuss CDNT crisis in Donegal

16 October 2023
cycle sign
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cyclists seeking improved signage on roads they regularly use

16 October 2023
Branda Gaeltacht na hEireann
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gaeltacht employment opportunities highlighted at business event – 60 jobs available

15 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

tusla22
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tusla seeking more foster parents to meet increased need

16 October 2023
hse logo
News, Top Stories

Special Needs Parents Network invited to meeting to discuss CDNT crisis in Donegal

16 October 2023
cycle sign
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cyclists seeking improved signage on roads they regularly use

16 October 2023
Branda Gaeltacht na hEireann
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gaeltacht employment opportunities highlighted at business event – 60 jobs available

15 October 2023
Medical document
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Health Minister to address Dáil about healthcare funding crisis

15 October 2023
Joseph Colhoun
News, Top Stories

Police increasingly concerned for missing person in Derry

15 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube