Defective block families may have to move into hotels – Murray

An Inishowen councillor is predicting that within a matter of months, families with homes affected by defective blocks will be moving in to hotels while their homes are being rebuilt.

Cllr Jack Murray says there is a serious shortage of housing in the peninsula, and in Buncrana in particular.

He says this is pushing up rent prices to the point where they are double what they were just a few years ago, and that’s severely affecting anyone who had hoped to save for a deposit.

Cllr Murray says the shortage of alternatives means options are becoming ever more limited……………..