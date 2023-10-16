Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Defective block families may have to move into hotels – Murray

An Inishowen councillor is predicting that within a matter of months, families with homes affected by defective blocks will be moving in to hotels while their homes are being rebuilt.

Cllr Jack Murray says there is a serious shortage of housing in the peninsula, and in Buncrana in particular.

He says this is pushing up rent prices to the point where they are double what they were just a few years ago, and that’s severely affecting anyone who had hoped to save for a deposit.

Cllr Murray says the shortage of alternatives means options are becoming ever more limited……………..

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

age action
News, Audio, Top Stories

Age Action survey shops many older people are dependent on Social Protection

16 October 2023
jackmurray
News, Audio, Top Stories

Defective block families may have to move into hotels – Murray

16 October 2023
windfarm
News, Top Stories

HSA launches safety inspection campaign for renewable energy installations

16 October 2023
tusla22
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tusla seeking more foster parents to meet increased need

16 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

age action
News, Audio, Top Stories

Age Action survey shops many older people are dependent on Social Protection

16 October 2023
jackmurray
News, Audio, Top Stories

Defective block families may have to move into hotels – Murray

16 October 2023
windfarm
News, Top Stories

HSA launches safety inspection campaign for renewable energy installations

16 October 2023
tusla22
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tusla seeking more foster parents to meet increased need

16 October 2023
hse logo
News, Top Stories

Special Needs Parents Network invited to meeting to discuss CDNT crisis in Donegal

16 October 2023
cycle sign
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cyclists seeking improved signage on roads they regularly use

16 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube