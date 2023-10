The in-form Blastoff Buzz produced another fine run to win the feature race at Lifford Stadium on Sunday evening, the Fitzwilliam Sports S2/S3 325 Final.

The heavily backed favourite made it three wins from four races as he sprinted to victory in 17.69 for Dungannon owner and trainer Aidan Cullen, ahead of Kilbride Classic, owned by Strabane’s Georgina Gibbons.

There was a dead-heat for third between Starcash Barry and Cool Trend.