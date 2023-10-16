Lane closures between Manorcunningham and Dry Arch Roundabouts today

Lane closures are taking place today between the Manorcunningham Roundabout and the Dry Arch Roundabout.
This is due to essential maintenance on the N13 Dual Carriageway.
Roadworks are to take place from today until the 27th next Friday.
