Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Lane closures between Manorcunningham and Dry Arch Roundabouts today

Lane closures are taking place today between the Manorcunningham Roundabout and the Dry Arch Roundabout.

This is due to essential maintenance on the N13 Dual Carriageway.

Roadworks are to take place from today until the 27th next Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Leak detection works may cause supply disruptions to Portnablagh

16 October 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Lane closures between Manorcunningham and Dry Arch Roundabouts today

16 October 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

23 year old man charged with number of drug-related offences in Derry

16 October 2023
LK College
News, Top Stories

RegTech Conference to take place at ATU Donegal next Wednesday

16 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Leak detection works may cause supply disruptions to Portnablagh

16 October 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Lane closures between Manorcunningham and Dry Arch Roundabouts today

16 October 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

23 year old man charged with number of drug-related offences in Derry

16 October 2023
LK College
News, Top Stories

RegTech Conference to take place at ATU Donegal next Wednesday

16 October 2023
Fire service
News, Top Stories

Strand Road in Derry closed due to fire incident

16 October 2023
irish Water Main Replacement Works 1
News, Top Stories

Water outage in Lismonaghan and Buncrana

16 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube