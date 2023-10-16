Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

On Monday’s show, and after a look the papers, we focus on the health care system. GP Dr Ciaran O’Fearraigh reacts to 11 consultants at LUH expressing their concerns over the safety of the facility. Other guests on the topic include Betty Holmes and a number of callers:

The new traffic lights will be switched on at the Polestar Roundabout, the council explains how they’ll work. A foster parent encourages others to get involved in the service and Mary T Sweeney reacts to consultants concerns at LUH:

Brendan Devenney looks back at the weekend’s GAA action. We are then joined by consultants Mr Michael Sugrue and Dr Louise Moran who put their names to a letter expressing concerns of a potential ‘Service Collapse’ at LUH. We also talk to the author of a new book on John Hume and mark Maths Week:

Top Stories

LK College
News, Top Stories

RegTech Conference to take place at ATU Donegal next Wednesday

16 October 2023
Fire service
News, Top Stories

Strand Road in Derry closed due to fire incident

16 October 2023
irish Water Main Replacement Works 1
News, Top Stories

Water outage in Lismonaghan and Buncrana

16 October 2023
luh logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health Minister to visit LUH – McConalogue

16 October 2023
