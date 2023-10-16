Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
RegTech Conference to take place at ATU Donegal next Wednesday

The RegTech Conference “Navigating the Future of Regulation,” is taking place in Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Donegal on Wednesday, 25th October.

The conference is part of a North West RegTech Initiative being developed by Donegal County Council, Derry City & Strabane District Council, ATU and Catalyst, to establish an all-island national institute – working across sectors, regulators and borders to become a recognised world leader in regulatory technology.

For further details, see here.

