Second overall for Kerr as National Superstock Championship concludes

Donegal’s Richard Kerr and the Dumfries-based AMD Motorsport team concluded their highly successful Pirelli National Superstock Championship season at the weekend with second and sixth place finishes at Brands Hatch, the net result being an excellent second overall in the final championship standings.

It also meant for the second year in a row, the 23-year old was the only rider to score points in every race, a phenomenal feat in any championship, anywhere in the world.

Kerr, from Kilmacrennan: “I’m happy with that second place and second overall in the championship is amazing! Saturday’s race was tough, and, for whatever reason, I’ve found the going difficult in the damp races lately and just haven’t been able to get the drive or grip when I needed it. Sunday’s race was a lot better and it’s brilliant to end the season with another podium, especially as it’s my first ever one here at brands.”

“Second overall in the championship is another big step forward so a massive thank you to Fraser and Mary and the whole AMD Motorsport team as well as all my personal sponsors.”

Fraser Dykes, Team Owner: “We couldn’t be happier with second overall in the championship and Richard’s consistency is absolutely phenomenal, an attribute that few riders can match.”

Meanwhile, Donegal rider Reece Irwin also concluded his British Superbikes season which has seen a number of very positive performances.