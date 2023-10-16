Water outage in Lismonaghan and Buncrana

Donegal County Council have issued two water alerts in Lismonaghan and Buncrana.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works in Buncrana.

Works are scheduled to take place until 2.30pm today.

Mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Hillview, Wood Park, Letterkenny and surrounding areas.

Lismonaghan water works are scheduled to take place from 9am until 4.30pm tomorrow.

The council recommends that you allow 2-3 hours after the restoration time for your supply to fully return.