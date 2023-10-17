Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, we are joined by the former Director General of the HSE Tony O’Brian to discuss a cut in funding at the HSE and the current situation at Letterkenny University Hospital. Later Josephine Corkery of the Special Needs Parents Network updates us on a meeting with the HSE yesterday on Donegal’s CDNT services:

We start with listener comments and then we have this week’s edition of ‘Community Garda Information. Callers express their concerns on how society is leaving older people behind and later journalist Justine McCarthy discusses her new book:

In hour three we discuss public concerns over the arrival in Buncrana of 66 international protection asylum seekers others say people should be more welcoming. Later The head of the Saolta Hospital Tony Canavan fields questions on services at Letterkenny University Hospital: