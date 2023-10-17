Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, we are joined by the former Director General of the HSE Tony O’Brian to discuss a cut in funding at the HSE and the current situation at Letterkenny University Hospital. Later Josephine Corkery of the Special Needs Parents Network updates us on a meeting with the HSE yesterday on Donegal’s CDNT services:

We start with listener comments and then we have this week’s edition of ‘Community Garda Information. Callers express their concerns on how society is leaving older people behind and later journalist Justine McCarthy discusses her new book:

In hour three we discuss public concerns over the arrival in Buncrana of 66 international protection asylum seekers others say people should be more welcoming. Later The head of the Saolta Hospital Tony Canavan fields questions on services at Letterkenny University Hospital:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Stephen Donnelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly defends budget allocation

17 October 2023
Ours To Protect Play Back
Playback

Ours to Protect – Halloween Swap Shop, St. Marys NS, Stranorlar 17/10/23

17 October 2023
Tony Canavan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Saolta CEO welcomes GP call for more involvement in planning health services in Donegal

17 October 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Stephen Donnelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly defends budget allocation

17 October 2023
Ours To Protect Play Back
Playback

Ours to Protect – Halloween Swap Shop, St. Marys NS, Stranorlar 17/10/23

17 October 2023
Tony Canavan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Saolta CEO welcomes GP call for more involvement in planning health services in Donegal

17 October 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 October 2023
buncrana protest
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lack of government communication contributed to Buncrana protests – Murray

17 October 2023
letterkenny garda station
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate criminal damage incidents in Letterkenny and Dungloe

17 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube