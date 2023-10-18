Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HIQA publishes six reports on disabilities in Donegal

HIQA has published reports on inspections carried out at six designated centres for people with disabilities in Donegal over the summer.

Non-compliances were recorded in two of them.

There were five residents at Edencrest and Cloghan Flats when the centre was inspected in July. Four non-compliances were detected in the areas of training, governance and management, notification of incidents and protection.

The full Eden Crescent & Cloghan Flat report can be read HERE

 

Railway View was inspected in June, with one non-compliance noted in staffing.

In both instances, management have submitted responses outing how the issue will be addressed.

Railway View was inspected in June, with one non-compliance noted in staffing.

The full Railway View report can be read HERE

No non-compliances were detected in four other centres – Ard Clogher, Dunwiley, Dreenan and Naomh Aine – when they were inspected over the summer.

Ard Clogher

The full Ard Clogher report can be read HERE

 

Dunwiley

The full Dunwiley report can be read HERE

 

Dreenan

The full Dreenan report can be read HERE

 

Naomh Aine

The full Naomh Aine report can be read HERE

