HIQA publishes six reports on disabilities in Donegal

HIQA has published reports on inspections carried out at six designated centres for people with disabilities in Donegal over the summer.

Non-compliances were recorded in two of them.

There were five residents at Edencrest and Cloghan Flats when the centre was inspected in July. Four non-compliances were detected in the areas of training, governance and management, notification of incidents and protection.

The full Eden Crescent & Cloghan Flat report can be read HERE

Railway View was inspected in June, with one non-compliance noted in staffing.

In both instances, management have submitted responses outing how the issue will be addressed.

The full Railway View report can be read HERE

No non-compliances were detected in four other centres – Ard Clogher, Dunwiley, Dreenan and Naomh Aine – when they were inspected over the summer.

The full Ard Clogher report can be read HERE

The full Dunwiley report can be read HERE

The full Dreenan report can be read HERE

The full Naomh Aine report can be read HERE