HIQA publishes six reports on disabilities in Donegal

HIQA has published reports on inspections carried out at six designated centres for people with disabilities in Donegal over the summer.
Non-compliances were recorded in two of them.
There were five residents at Edencrest and Cloghan Flats when the centre was inspected in July. Four non-compliances were detected in the areas of training, governance and management, notification of incidents and protection.
The full Eden Crescent & Cloghan Flat report can be read HERE
Railway View was inspected in June, with one non-compliance noted in staffing.
In both instances, management have submitted responses outing how the issue will be addressed.
Railway View was inspected in June, with one non-compliance noted in staffing.
The full Railway View report can be read HERE
No non-compliances were detected in four other centres – Ard Clogher, Dunwiley, Dreenan and Naomh Aine – when they were inspected over the summer.
Ard Clogher –
The full Ard Clogher report can be read HERE
Dunwiley –
The full Dunwiley report can be read HERE
Dreenan –
The full Dreenan report can be read HERE
Naomh Aine –
The full Naomh Aine report can be read HERE