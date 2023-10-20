Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Senator Niall Blaney, Professor Pat O’Connor and Claire Ronan. Topics include Met Eireann’s forecasting, the crisis at Letterkenny University Hospital and the Government’s policy on housing international protection applicants:

Mageeda is originally from Gaza but living in Donegal, she tells how she has lost family since the war began. There’s further opinions on traffic in Letterkenny and IFA presidential candidate Francie Gorman chats to Greg:

That’s Entertainment features Michael and Katie who are later joined in studio by Conal Gallen:

Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 October 2023
News, Audio, Top Stories

New radiation oncology centre in Galway ‘very good news’ for region – Health Minister

20 October 2023
News, Top Stories

Over €4,600 awarded to Donegal organisations to assist with energy costs

20 October 2023
News, Top Stories

Donegal to reap benefits of 20% increase in language planning funding

20 October 2023
