Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Senator Niall Blaney, Professor Pat O’Connor and Claire Ronan. Topics include Met Eireann’s forecasting, the crisis at Letterkenny University Hospital and the Government’s policy on housing international protection applicants:

Mageeda is originally from Gaza but living in Donegal, she tells how she has lost family since the war began. There’s further opinions on traffic in Letterkenny and IFA presidential candidate Francie Gorman chats to Greg:

That’s Entertainment features Michael and Katie who are later joined in studio by Conal Gallen: