The “Donegal – It’s Ours/It’s Yours” has been launched.

The initiative positions Donegal as one of Ireland’s best-kept secrets – and playfully highlights the locals’ attempts to keep this stunning county under wraps.

The face of the campaign is social media star Eric Roberts.

Spanning digital, PR, social, and VOD channels, the campaign is set to reach a vast audience of potential visitors seeking an unforgettable experience in Ireland.