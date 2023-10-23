Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
House rebuilding costs up 12% in North West

House rebuilding costs have increased by an average of 12% in the North West region over the past 12 months, that’s according to the latest Chartered Surveyors Ireland House Rebuilding Guide.

They say the increase in rebuild costs continues to be driven by a shortage of labour and high demand for builders.

In counties Donegal, Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim rebuild costs have increased from an average of €2,041 per sqm last year to €2,280 per sqm this year.

SCSI note in their report that there are important differences between the SCSI’s Report on Construction Costs for the Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme.

