Moville launch objection with CCC on Junior Final

The Donegal CCC have received an objection from the Moville club following their defeat to Na Rossa in the Donegal Junior A Final last weekend.

Moville claim Na Rossa had 16 players on the field at a stage during the second half.

Na Rossa came from behind late in the tie to win 0-15 to 1-10.

If Moville are successful, the CCC could fine Na Rossa, order the game to be replayed or award the game to the Inishowen side.

The objection is similar to that of Derry Champions Glen Maghera who last year successfully won their appeal that Kilmacrud Crokes had 16 players on the field in their All Ireland Final victory.

Croke Park ordered a replay but Glen would then withdraw.

The CCC are working through the objection and will need to make a decision soon as the Donegal Junior champions are due to play in Ulster on the weekend of the 4th/5th November.

