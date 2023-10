Sky has asked the Government to set up a dedicated unit in An Garda Síochána to crack down on dodgy boxes.

Many people across the country are using devices to access free, pirated TV and movie streams.

According to the Sunday Indendent, Sky TV met with Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney in May.

The Department of Justice says it had no engagement on the issue raised, and that the deployment of Garda resources was an independent matter for the Garda Commissioner.