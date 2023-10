Thousands of Irish motorists have been left at risk of a major data breach.

According to the Irish Independent it involves those whose vehicles have been towed on behalf of Gardaí.

More than half a million documents with details of insurance investigations, vehicle registration certs and card payment details were exposed.

The paper reports the breach was caused by a software error at a Limerick based IT services company retained by tow-truck firms with contacts with the Gardaí.