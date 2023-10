Three dead sheep have been found dumped in the Gortahork area.

The animals were discovered in a ditch close to a water treatment plant in Ardsbeg.

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Councillor Michael McClafferty says the dumping of the sheep in such close proximity to the treatment plant which serves Gortahork and Falcarragh gives rise to serious environmental concerns.

He says the issue of illegal dumping is escalating:

WARNING – Graphic image below