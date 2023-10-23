Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Woman arrested in connection with Castlefin public order offences

A woman has been arrested in connection with a number of public order offences in the Castlefin area last night.

The woman aged in her 20s has since been charged.

She is due to appear before Letterkenny District Court in November.

