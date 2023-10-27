‘Arrive alive this Bank Holiday Weekend’ – Donegal Gardai

Gardai in Donegal have issued a stark warning to motorists to ‘arrive alive this Bank Holiday Weekend.’

They’re calling on drivers to not take unnecessary risks, wear their seatbelt, slow down, do not use a mobile phone while driving and to never drive under the influence of drink or drugs.

It’s after the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit arrested a drug driver during checkpoints today.

A number of other road traffic offences were detected.

Gardai are urging people to make road safety a priority to help save lives.