Cork City won’t make it easy – Higgins

Derry City make their final away trip of the season on Friday evening, and a long one it is too, as the Candystripes head for Turners Cross in Cork City.

Derry are chasing second place in the table and will secure the runners up spot with wins in their final two games.

Manager Ruaidhri Higgins has admitted he was disappointed at how things had played out over the last few weeks in the title race.

On the team front, Derry still haven’t quite got a full squad to choose from, Sadou Diallo is suspended and Jamie McGonigle is also doubtful.

Speaking ahead of the tie, the Derry boss said Cork will not be making it easy for them.

Top Stories

LK Checkpoint
News, Top Stories

‘Arrive alive this Bank Holiday Weekend’ – Donegal Gardai

27 October 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday October 27th

27 October 2023
FirstBluefin2023
News, Top Stories

Bluefin tuna captured in Donegal Bay, recaptured three years later in Spain

27 October 2023
homeless abuse
News, Top Stories

Homelessness continues to rise in North West

27 October 2023
