Cork City won’t make it easy – Higgins

Derry City make their final away trip of the season on Friday evening, and a long one it is too, as the Candystripes head for Turners Cross in Cork City.

Derry are chasing second place in the table and will secure the runners up spot with wins in their final two games.

Manager Ruaidhri Higgins has admitted he was disappointed at how things had played out over the last few weeks in the title race.

On the team front, Derry still haven’t quite got a full squad to choose from, Sadou Diallo is suspended and Jamie McGonigle is also doubtful.

Speaking ahead of the tie, the Derry boss said Cork will not be making it easy for them.