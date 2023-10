€63,000 in funding has been awarded to 43 Tidy Towns groups in Donegal.

Minister Heather Humphreys announced a total of €1.5 million in support for groups across the country.

Letterkenny received the biggest allocation in Donegal at €3,000.

Other groups to benefit include; Maghery, Castlefin, Moville and Killybegs.

Minister Humphreys is encouraging Tidy Towns groups to work towards 2024: