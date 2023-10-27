Four Donegal boxers to compete at National Elite Championship

Danny Duffy after middleweight National Senior Championships win

Four Donegal boxers will compete in the National Elite Championship at the home of Irish boxing, the National Stadium, Dublin.

Two Raphoe boxers, Danny Duffy (54kg), who recently won the bantamweight title at the National Senior Championships in Dublin earlier this month, and Cathal McLaughlin (75 kg), who was victorious at middleweight, will be in contention.

Letterkenny BC’s Paddy McShane will fight at featherweight (57kg), while Illies Mathew McCole will fight at middleweight.

The boxing schedule will be set after the draw, and the finals will be boxed at 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 11th.