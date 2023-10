The county senior football finals take place in Derry and Tyrone on Sunday.

In Oak Leaf County, current Ulster champions Glen are trying to win their third Derry SFC title in a row when they meet Magherafelt.

The O’Neill County sees reigning champions Errigal Ciaran and Trillick play it out in the Tyrone SFC Final.

Oisin Kelly spoke with Michael McMullan of Gaelic Life on the score this week to preview the finals.