Homelessness continues to rise in North West

The number of adults homeless in the North West continues to rise.

126 adults accessed emergency accommodation in the region last month, up 3% on the previous month.

However, the number of children homeless has dropped 34% to 29.

In Donegal, 57 adults were homeless, 58 in Sligo and 11 in Leitrim.

Nationally, 12,827 people are registered as homeless in the State.

The total includes a record number of children for the second month in a row.

3,904 children are growing up in B&Bs and Hotels according to the figures from the Department of Housing.

The figure for September is an increase of 136 on August’s total.

While it is 16% higher than the number of people registered as homeless in September 2022.

The issue is most acute in the capital with 9,391 people in emergency accommodation – including more than 2,966 children.

The figures from the Department of Housing do not include rough sleepers, women in refuge centres, refugees or asylum seekers, or the so-called hidden homeless.

You can read the full report here