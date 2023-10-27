Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Homelessness continues to rise in North West

The number of adults homeless in the North West continues to rise.

126 adults accessed emergency accommodation in the region last month, up 3% on the previous month.

However, the number of children homeless has dropped 34% to 29.

In Donegal, 57 adults were homeless, 58 in Sligo and 11 in Leitrim.

Nationally, 12,827 people are registered as homeless in the State.

The total includes a record number of children for the second month in a row.

3,904 children are growing up in B&Bs and Hotels according to the figures from the Department of Housing.

The figure for September is an increase of 136 on August’s total.

While it is 16% higher than the number of people registered as homeless in September 2022.

The issue is most acute in the capital with 9,391 people in emergency accommodation – including more than 2,966 children.

The figures from the Department of Housing do not include rough sleepers, women in refuge centres, refugees or asylum seekers, or the so-called hidden homeless.

You can read the full report here

