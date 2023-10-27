Police concerned for missing man in Derry

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for a 47 year old man reported missing from the Holly Lane area of Derry.

Brian Harkin was last seen at around 5pm yesterday evening.

He’s described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height, of a stocky build and with ginger hair and is clean shaven. Police say his hair is shaved shorter than the photo above.

When last seen, its believed he was wearing a grey t-shirt and grey jeans

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen Brian or who has any information regarding his whereabouts to contact them.

Residents and business owners in the Caw, Maydown, Gransha and Strathfoyle areas are being urged to check their property and outbuildings for any sign of the missing man.