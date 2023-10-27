Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
SIPTU warns third-level places for radiation therapy need to urgently increase

SIPTU’s warning the Government must urgently increase the number of third-level places for radiation therapy or the country will face a major crisis.

The union say major staffing deficits in radiation therapists are having a knock-on effect on patient waiting times and leaving vital equipment idle at Cork University Hospital

Almost half of people with a cancer diagnosis need radiation therapy as part of their treatment plan.

SIPTU Sector Organiser, John McCamley says Radiation Therapists perform a unique role:

